Amy Schumer is pregnant, Jennifer Garner has a new man and more ICYMI news

Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, have a baby on the way. The comedian had friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise announce the news via her Instagram Story on Oct. 22. "I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise but it's happy noise," Jessica explained. "So I'm not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you'll see there's some news down there. Congratulations, Amy." At the end of the list were the words, "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer." Earlier in the day Amy hinted that she was pregnant by sharing an image of her and her husband's faces pasted over a photo of Prince Harry and expectant Duchess Meghan -- Meghan is touching her stomach in the shot. Amy would continue to humorously troll Meghan and compare their pregnancies throughout the week.

