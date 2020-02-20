ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for February 2020

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in January 2020 -- from birthday celebrations and controversies to divorces to new official portraits and more... Let's start with that latest news concerning what the British press has dubbed "Megxit"... On Feb. 18, Britain's Daily Mail newspaper published a story claiming that Queen Elizabeth II has decided that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan would not be allowed to use the word "royal" in their branding when they officially leave as senior members of the royal family. If true -- other outlets initially cautioned that discussions are ongoing -- that would obviously greatly impact their work moving forward since they've trademarked their Sussex Royal brand and already named their new charitable foundation Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There's been no official announcement from Buckingham Palace on that but on Feb. 19, a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine, "As The Duke and Duchess are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family, and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing, however, a change will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization." That's not exactly a denial... Keep reading for more...

