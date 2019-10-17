Jennifer Aniston is weighing in on whether she believes beloved (and fictional) TV couple Ross Gellar and Rachel Green are still together these days.

.

Shortly after Jen joined Instagram with a post of the "Friends" cast, former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe took to the comments section to get the scoop on her and David Schwimmer's characters, who dated off and on throughout the duration of the sitcom's 10 seasons. In the series finale, they ended up together.

"ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???,"" Kaitlyn asked Jennifer, who's admittedly a superfan of "The Bachelor."

Jen's response: "Well we're on a break."

The quote was a part of the running dialogue on the show for years, which started when Rachel took a short break from the relationship. During that time, Ross hooked up with another woman. Rachel then dumped Ross after she found out, all while he maintained he did nothing wrong because they "were on a break."

The quote has since worked its way into pop culture.

Ever since the hugely popular show went off the air in 2004, fans have clamored for a reunion. While co-creator Marta Kauffman has maintained it will "never" happen, Jen isn't so sure. While talking to Howard Stern last week, he asked her how much money it would take to get the cast to do a reunion.

"Not much," she surprisingly answered. "I honestly think we would love it ... however, there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show it will not be even close to what it was … it would ruin it."

Late last year, Jen told James Corden that a few of her "Friends" costars would be up for a comeback.

"The girls say we would always love to do it again," she said, "and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason."