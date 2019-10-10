Justin Bieber took to Instagram to compliment Australian pop star Cody Simpson's athletic physique, and he used a John Mayer lyric to do it.

Mike Windle / Getty Images for Variety / .

After seeing a shirtless photo of Cody, who swims competitively, wearing body-hugging swim gear in a pic shared on Cody's Instagram account on Oct. 7, Justin wrote in the comments, "Ur body is a wonderland."

As seen in a post captured by the "Comments by Celebs" Instagram account, the Canadian singer followed that up with another note -- "Double date?" -- to which Cody responded, "text me."

Justin celebrated his marriage to Hailey Baldwin with a second wedding in September, and Cody has been dating pop star Miley Cyrus since early October.

Cody opened for Justin on tour several years ago and the two used to share a manager in Scooter Braun.

Miley -- who split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August and ended a brief romance with "The Hills: New Beginnings" star Kaitlynn Carter in September -- has been documenting her relationship with Cody on social media in recent days.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, she shared video of Cody -- whom she called her "bf" -- visiting her in the hospital, where she was being treated for tonsillitis. He serenaded Miley with a song called "Golden Thing," which he wrote for her.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 10, Miley and Cody both took to Instagram to post selfies snapped in a bathroom mirror, confirming that she was out of the hospital.

"She made it home," Miley captioned her Instagram Story post, which was captured by a fan, adding, "Recovering from surgery send all the vibe$."

Cody posted a selfie from the same location on his own Instagram Story.

@codysimpson / Instagram

Now we just hope this double date gets documented on social media.