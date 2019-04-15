Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The bad blood between Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner clan continues.

Page Six reports that Kendall Jenner had an "awkward" run-in with the family nemesis at Coachella over the weekend, but things ended peacefully. Kendall, it appears, simply ignored Jordyn.

According to the report, Kylie Jenner's former BFF was hanging out with Jaden Smith at a private party in the California desert when Kendall, Hailey Baldwin and their crew showed up.

"They were seated under the same cabana," a source said. "Kendall's group turned their back toward Jordyn. Jordyn eventually got up and left."

A source told Us Weekly, "Hailey and Kendall saw Jordyn and both gave her a stare. Jordyn was visibly uncomfortable by their reaction. As Jordyn was sitting, her and her mom were in a bit of an argument and she told her mom, 'I don't want to discuss this right now.'"

Jordyn has been public enemy No. 1 for the reality TV family ever since she had a romantic encounter with Tristan Thompson -- who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time -- in February.

During a chat with Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn said Tristan initiated a kiss following a late-night party at his house. Jordyn admitted that she shouldn't have been at the house in the first place, seeing how close she was to Khloe, who shares a daughter with Tristan. However, she remained steadfast that nothing romantic occurred, other than a passionless kiss.

As the scandal unfolded, TMZ said the Kardashians cut Jordyn, a model and de facto family member, out of family business deals.

"They don't plan to work with her ever again," TMZ said at the time, explaining that Jordyn's makeup line through Kylie Cosmetics and relationship as a model and member of the #goodsquad for Khloe's Good American clothing line are now over. Jordyn's page on the Good American site was deleted, as well.

TMZ added, "Jordyn will never get back in with the family."