Mama June and her boyfriend both pleaded not guilty in their crack cocaine arrests from March.

Neither the reality TV star nor her boyfriend were present in the Macon County Courthouse in Alabama on Tuesday, TMZ reported, but their attorney entered a plea on behalf of them.

June and Geno Doak were both arrested earlier this year following a domestic dispute at the gas station. After police were called to investigate the incident, June was arrested for felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found a pipe with crack cocaine residue on the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star. She also allegedly had $1,340 in her bra.

In addition, June also claimed ownership of a car where police allegedly found a bottle containing crack cocaine. Like June, Geno was arrested on felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges, as well as one count of domestic violence/harassment for allegedly threatening to kill June during the gas station dispute.

The couple appeared in court last month, but the hearing was postponed (despite the fact Geno left the courthouse declaring he'd been found "not guilty").

June has increasingly distanced herself from her family since she began dating Geno. She even refused to speak to her sister while leaving the courthouse last month.

Sources close to the "From Not to Hot" star told TMZ that June's family members believe Geno has June locked in a "mental prison" and is keeping her there using manipulation and mind games. As TMZ writes, "The fam thinks Geno's preventing her from seeing [her loved ones] and being with her kids, and has been filling her head with lies ... like saying they are against her when in fact, they are worried sick about her."

While her legal case moves forward, June is reportedly living in an RV with Geno after selling her Georgia house for far under the market value.