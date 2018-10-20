The Spice Girls reunion — sans Victoria Beckham — is getting closer to a reality, but Sporty Spice apparently has an awkward request before the girl group takes the stage: She wants them to take singing lessons.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The Sun reported that Mel C has "somehow convinced Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner to spice up their vocal talent" before the long-rumored comeback gig.

Mel C plans to be very involved in the reunion.

"Mel rightly takes herself seriously as a musician and is determined for the reunion tour to be credible," the British tabloid claimed. "She intends on overseeing the musical arrangements of their back catalogue and working closely with a live band to ensure the songs are re-imagined for 2019."

The singing lesson demand, the report is quick to point, is not because she doesn't think the other women can't sing, but it's rather that they haven't sung together in years and could use a vocal touch up.

"It's crucial they take the performance side of the money-spinning return very seriously," the report claimed.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

The Spice Girls, with the exception of Victoria, have flirted with the idea of a reunion for years. Earlier in the year, Mel B said a reunion was "definitely" happening.

"Definitely, we are getting back together. For sure we are getting back together," Mel said in July on the "Loose Talk" show. "In fact, I'm seeing Geri [Halliwell] a little bit later on today. We're sisters at the end of the day, and what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant journey. We're together."

In what many believe was a reference to Victoria, Mel added, "There's one that's been a bit difficult. But I'm hoping she's going to get roped in."