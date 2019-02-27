Miranda Lambert gushed about her new husband in an Instagram post earlier this month, but she was in no mood to open up about her marriage earlier this week, snapping at a reporter who asked about Brendan McLoughlin.

On Monday, the country superstar was photographed after landing in New York City, where Brendan lives. When reporters asked her about her new marriage, she reportedly said, "Please — can you leave me alone please? If I say something, will you leave please?"

She then added, "Like 'the world should mind their own f---ing business.'"

The "House That Built Me" singer was much more willing to dish on her romance on Feb. 16 she announced that she had secretly said "I do" to the New York City police officer.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!,' she captioned a photo from her wedding day. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone."

Miranda and Brendan, who apparently met while she was in the Big Apple performing on "Good Morning America," will reportedly have a long-distance marriage for the time being, as she plans to stay in Nashville, and he plans to stay in New York City. TMZ said Miranda and Brendan will reassess their living situation in about a year.

One of the reasons why Brendan is staying in New York — at least temporarily —is because he recently became a father with his ex. The baby was born in November, the same month he met Miranda. He was also recently promoted to sergeant.