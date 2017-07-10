Paris Jackson has a new man in her life, or so it appears... And he's double her age.

The 19-year-old model was seen holding hands with "90210" actor Trevor Donovan in the Los Angeles area over the weekend.

The DailyMail.com published images of Paris and the 38-year-old on July 10. It's not known how the two met.

WENN

Trevor, who also starred in "Melissa & Joey," is the first man Paris has been linked to since she split with Michael Snoddy, whom she dated for a year. Trevor previously dated "Scandal" actress Sonia Rockwell from 2006 to 2009.

Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Thus far, 2017 has been a big year for Michael Jackson's daughter, particularly in her career.

Last month, she graced the cover of Vogue Australia. Earlier in the year, she was the cover girl of Rolling Stone and Harper's Bazaar. She also scored an acting gig with Lee Daniels, presented an award at the Grammys and launched a career as a model. She also took part in a Madonna-inspired photo shoot under the Eiffel Tower for Chanel.

Splash News

"Paris is in a very happy place. She is pursuing her creative interests... and feels like this is finally her time," a source close to Paris told "ET" after the Chanel shoot. "She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead."

In April, a source spoke to E! News about Paris' opportunities.

"If you had to put her priorities in order, it would probably be acting, activism and modeling," says a source close to Paris. "She's passionate about all of them. Her modeling career is really taking off and you can expect some big announcements coming in the next month or so."