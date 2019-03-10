Yet another celebrity's Los Angeles-area home has been robbed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that burglars hit "Shark Tank" star and business mogul Robert Herjavec's Hollywood Hills house during the first weekend in March and got away with $100,000 in jewelry, cash and more.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The thieves got in through a window, TMZ reports. According to TMZ's sources, Robert's home alarm was not activated at the time. Without an alert from a triggered alarm, the Croatian-Canadian businessman and TV star -- who lives with his "Dancing With the Stars" partner Kym Johnson, whom he married in 2016, and their 10-month-old twins -- couldn't call police until he got home and realized he'd been hit.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

It's unclear if Robert and Kym were in town at the time their home was robbed. The same weekend of the burglary, Kym posted photos from what appeared to be a tropical locale, which indicates they could have been on vacation.

According to TMZ, it's also unclear if the robbery is related to other recent celebrity break-ins. Those that have made headlines in the last several months include hits on filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's place in December and John Mayer's house in August. In November, police arrested 10 alleged gang members who reportedly targeted stars including singer Rihanna, NBA player LeBron James and baseball player Yasiel Puig, TMZ reported.

Jason Derulo, Hilary Duff, Michael B. Jordan, ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Emmy Rossum, Alanis Morissette and Nicki Minaj are among the stars who were hit by burglars in 2017.