Wendy Williams isn't financially off the hook when it comes to her ex Kevin Hunter.

While citing court documents, Page Six reported on Thursday that the talk show host and her estranged husband have an interim financial agreement in which she will fork over $250,000 so that he can "secure new living arrangements."

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The documents also required Kevin to move out of the marital home they shared in New Jersey, which was put on the market over the summer.

While Wendy and Kevin have largely been playing nice throughout their divorce proceedings, she recently took a shot at Kevin's mistress and mother of his newborn child during the Hot Topics segment of the "The Wendy Williams Show."

"Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable," she said while imitating the woman rocking a crying baby, implying that she was speaking of Kevin's mistress. "That's what you get!"

Broadimage/Shutterstock

While appearing on "The View" last month, the media maven spoke about her divorce, saying, "Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole 'nother topic. A baby. I'm not changing Pampers, I wanna be pampered! I learned from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade ... what am I supposed to do, stay in the house and cry all day?"

Wendy said she's trying to take the high road when it come to Kevin, largely because of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

"It's not just about young Kevin," she said. "Kevin's not a bad man, big Kev, he's not a bad man, you just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person. What does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me. That's the way it is."

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The talk show host said she severed ties with her husband, and former executive producer of her show, the minute she found out about the newborn child.

"You do this, you're out!" she said, but later softened, "Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that's that. Life moves on."