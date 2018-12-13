Offset has already made it clear he misses wife Cardi B in the wake of her Dec. 4 announcement that they'd split. And now he's angling to spend the holidays with her and their 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, TMZ reports.

Specifically, he wants to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with Kulture, as well as a few days beforehand, sources close to the rappers tell TMZ.

"Offset knows how important spending Kulture's first Christmas with his daughter will be, and wants to be there," TMZ writes.

He's already picking out plenty of gifts for his adorable little girl and, TMZ adds, "some things for Cardi as well."

So will Cardi acquiesce? She hasn't yet made up her mind about whether or not she wants Offset to be with her and their daughter for the holidays, TMZ reports, adding that "the plans haven't been discussed."

The holidays will involve a lot of running around for Offset, as Kulture isn't his only child. He has three other kids with three other women. There's son Jordan -- who turns 9 on Dec. 20 -- with ex Justine Watson; 3-year-old son Kody, whose mom is businesswoman Oriel Jamie, the owner of VIP Hair Collection, VIP Eyebrows and VIP Mink Lashes; and daughter Kalea, who's also 3, with rapper Shya L'amour. (Offset has tattoos honoring all four of his kids.)

TMZ reports that Offset is still hopeful that he can convince Cardi to take him back in the wake of a cheating scandal that was sparked when texts surfaced allegedly showing Offset trying to set up a sexual encounter with two other women -- one of whom has since publicly apologized to Cardi -- while the "Money" rapper was pregnant with Kulture.

And though Cardi -- who reportedly didn't want to get out of bed for work after making the split announcement -- has mentioned divorce multiple times, TMZ reports that she still has love for Offset. Sources further tell TMZ that "people close to both [Cardi and Offset] think there's a reasonable shot they can work it out."