Will Smith rang in son Jaden Smith's recent 21st birthday the right way ... with shots of tequila, that is!

The "Aladdin" actor hosted a party for Jaden -- who officially turned 21 on July 8 -- at his home in Malibu and shared footage of their first father-son drink together during the festivities, along with moments from his sentimental toast.

"My son is the product of good parenting," Will wrote alongside a video on Instagram, featuring him and Jaden raising their first glass. "And GREAT Tequila!"

In the clip, Jaden's mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, suggests that they toast with tequila because, "That's how you got here!"

But before taking down the shots, Will made a touching speech with some funny, yet wise words for his growing boy, who dropped his new album called "Erys" earlier in the week.

"I'll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday," he began in another video. "Never break two laws at one time because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So, only break one law at a time!"

On a more serious note, he added: "I'm really proud of you, just the way that you've grown in the past few years is what parents hope for. You take it seriously to contribute to the human family. You just make us proud every single day. So, here's to your 21st birthday today and here's to you being a full grown man. And, here's to you getting off my insurance."

Following his heartwarming words, Will and Jaden hugged it out and proceeded to party!

On hand at the bash were Jaden's half-brother, Trey Smith, sister Willow Smith and close family friend Jordyn Woods, who was recently exiled from the Kardashian-Jenner clan following her tryst with Tristan Thompson.

Her tight bond with the Smith family makes sense since she opted to share her side of the cheating scandal on Jada's series, "Red Table Talk," when the news broke.

"Forever," Jordyn captioned a photo with Jaden cutting his cake on July 10.

Ironically enough, Will ended up drinking way more than his coming-of-drinking-age son and started to get loose-lipped.

"Imma keep it real right now because I've kept from saying this since you were born," Will joked in another post after a few too many tequilas. "Most of the decisions, okay, that developed you were your mothers. I was at work, I wasn't home. Your mother did most of the work. I'm not gonna front."

"You good dad?" Jaden asks in the hysterical clip before keeling over in laughter over Will's drunken behavior.

We bet Will ended up with a mean hangover, but at least Jaden seemed to have a fabulous birthday.