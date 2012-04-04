20 Most Stylish Stars Under 20

By Rebecca Silverstein

Kids these days. Before they can hit the bars, they're setting the bar in fashion. Take a look at celeb stars under 20 whose closets we'd love to raid.

20. Keke Palmer

Since we met her in 2006's "Akeelah and the Bee," Keke has grown into a full-blown fashionista right before our eyes! It makes sense though, as she did star as a teen fashion designer on "True Jackson, VP." Now 18 years old, she tears up the red carpet like it's nothing.