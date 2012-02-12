Best Dressed Couples at the 2012 Grammys

By Rebecca Silverstein

Collaborations are all the rage in music these days, even on the Grammys red carpet. See which couples harmonized -- fashion-wise -- on music's big night.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton

Country's cutest couple lived up to their rep on the red carpet. Blake wore a black Ermenegildo Zegna tux with grey striped vest, while his "Honey Bee" wore a beaded, nude-colored Pavoni gown.