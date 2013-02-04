Bing: Celebs Without Makeup

By Wonderwall Editors

Seeing actors all gussied up in magazines and on the red carpet can be intimidating. But we're here to tell you that they don't always look like that. Even stars wake up makeup free -- and they don't always look perfect. Most recently, Annette Bening dared to pose completely bare faced for Vanity Fair, so in honor of the latest celeb to go au naturel we've rounded up more celebs without their faces all made up. You're welcome.

Annette Bening

Annette Bening has been in the movie business a long time, but she still had no qualms about showing off her makeup-free face to the world for Vanity Fair.

