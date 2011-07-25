Celebs Have Got the Blues

By Molly McGonigle

Celebs have been wearing different shades of blue all summer long. While there's no relationship between this trend with the upcoming release of "The Smurfs," we couldn't help but see the coincidence. In honor of the bluest movie in town, see which celebs are embracing their inner-Smurfette.

Uma Thurman proves it is possible to get better with age in this electric blue number complete with blue rhinestone details along the collar and arms.

RELATED: Find out what your favorite celebs are doing this week