Celebrity Mohawks and Faux Hawks

Gena Oppenheim

Pulling off a mohawk or a faux hawk takes a lot of time and whole lot of gel, but letting out your inner punk rocker every once in a while is always fun. In honor of Punk Day on Oct. 25, we compiled a list of celebs who aren't afraid to rock out with their hawks out!

Miley Cyrus

The "We Can't Stop" singer has really come out of her Disney shell in the past year, starting her transformation in 2012 when she chopped off her long locks and opted for a funky new fade. A spikier 'do for a spunkier Miley!