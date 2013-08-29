Willow Smith wears Will Smith, plus more celebs rocking clothes with other stars' faces

willow smith will smith shirt

By Katie Mathewson

Being famous doesn't mean you stop idolizing other celebrities! And it certainly doesn't mean you're above wearing a shirt with a gigantic picture of your idol's face. Click through to see just who is humble enough to pay homage to other members of the Hollywood elite ...

RELATED: 21 photos that prove Jaden Smith hates to smile

Willow Smith may be a pre-teen, but she certainly knows who was the guy to watch in the early '90s. The celebri-teen showed off a super fresh T-shirt with the image of her dad as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air at the 2011 BET Awards.