Countdown: Best Pixie Cuts

By Stacie Anthony

There's one thing that everyone would agree upon: It takes a lot of confidence for a woman to chop off her luscious locks in favor of a short cropped 'do. But when stars -- like ScarJo and Katie Holmes -- get the itch to dramatically cut their hair close to their crown, the results sometimes end up oh so hot or simply unflattering. Just for a little hairy fun, Wonderwall is counting down the top 12 most memorable short 'dos of all time.

No. 12: Scarlett Johansson

Why not start this countdown with a laugh? Or with a moment of silence as we pay our last respects to ScarJo's mullet-pixie hybrid that she finally put to rest?