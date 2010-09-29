By Rebecca Silverstein

Celebs always get decked out when they're walking the red carpet at awards shows. But what do they wear when all eyes are really on them, like when they're going to court? Keep clicking for the most memorable courtroom couture!

Lindsay Lohan

Think what you want, but Lindsay is no dummy. For her most recent court date, she turned her walk to the courthouse into a 6126 runway show: Her knee-length, high-waisted white pleated skirt, black top with a sweetheart neckline and mesh detailing and oversize black blazer were all straight from the 6126 Look Book, Lohan's new fashion line. (The only non-6126 pieces were her $1,195 Christian Louboutin Madame Butterfly booties and diamond necklace.) But, hey, she's going to have to pay those hefty lawyers bills somehow.

