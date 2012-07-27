Drew Barrymore's Quirky and Casual Maternity Style

Drew Barrymore baby bump

By Molly McGonigle

Drew Barrymore has finally put her wild child days behind her and is ready to settle down. She married her fiancé of five months, Will Kopelman, on June 2 in a relatively intimate ceremony in Montecito, Calif. Now the happy married couple is getting ready to welcome a little one into their family later this summer. But don't worry; even though Drew has been dressing for two, she hasn't lost her quirky, tomboy style. Click through to see how Drew has embraced maternity fashion.

Looking cute in her summer staples -- a sun hat, stripes and red flats -- Drew looked like one the happiest pregnant ladies around while chatting on her cell on April 3, 2012.