Emmy Noms Face-Off: Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Kate Winslet sheer dresses

By Rebecca Silverstein

Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow have a lot in common. Both star in last weekend's No. 1 blockbuster hit, "Contagion." Both were up for Emmy Awards this year. Both are Academy Award-winning actresses. And finally, both have fantastic fashion sense. So how would these ladies fare style-wise when pitted against one another? Let's find out!

Over the past year, Kate and Gwyneth have both played with sheer materials to sex up their red carpet looks. Kate wore this Stella McCartney dress with a sheer, polka-dotted side at the March premiere of HBO's "Mildred Pierce," for which she's up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie at Sunday's Emmy Awards. And in November, Gwyneth showed off her Tracy Anderson-sculpted stomach in this Chado Ralph Rucci dress with see-through panel.

