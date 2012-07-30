Face-Off: Best Summer Style

By Molly McGonigle

From crop tops to floppy hats, this summer has seen a lot of great styles on Hollywood's trendsetters. But some stars certainly dress better than others. Click through to cast your vote on who has the best summer style around.

There's not much we love more than really cute scarves -- even during these warm summer months. They can accessorize any kind of look: You could go bohemian like Alessandra Ambrosio in her long, multicolored scarf, or you can rock a dainty, feminine scarf like Taylor Swift's to match a retro outfit.