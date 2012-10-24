Face-Off: Victoria Justice vs. Other Teen Queens

By Rebecca Silverstein

Although she's just 19 years old, we'd love to raid Victoria Justice's closet. But does this "Fun Size" star reign supreme above all the other teen queen fashionistas? Vote now!

You couldn't miss Victoria at the 2011 TeenNick HALO Awards in her bright pink Tadashi Shoji ruched minidress. A year later, Selena Gomez stole the spotlight from Katy Perry at the "Katy Perry: Part Of Me" premiere in a similarly colored Emilio Pucci frock with feathers and paillettes.