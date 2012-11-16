Fall Fashion Face-Off

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Goodbye, tank tops. Hello, turtlenecks! It's that time of year when we all officially make the switch to winter wardrobes. Fortunately, the fall has presented us with plenty of fun fashion trends to make the transition from flip-flops to snowshoes a bit easier. Now we're pitting some of our favorite stars against each other to decide who's been sporting the best fall fashion over the last few months. Is it Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart, Heidi Klum, or Katie Holmes? You decide!

Plain old winter coats are so last year! Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Hudson apparently took their fall fashion cues from one of this summer's biggest hits, "The Avengers," when they donned the Caped Crusader look. The No Doubt front-woman rocked a black cape by Holmes & Yang while out and about in London. Jennifer brightened up her all-black Versace ensemble with a coat that she chose to wear as a cape.