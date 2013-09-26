Fashion face-off: 'Baggage Claim' cast

baggage claim cast fashion

By Katie Mathewson

We keep watching the "Baggage Claim" trailer because, yes, it makes us laugh, but also because of the gorgeous cast. In honor of the film's release on Sept. 27, we're checking out Paula Patton and her co-stars' sexy (and similar!) fashion. Since we're having such a tough time choosing between these stylish celebs, click through and see if you can pick a winner. And please enjoy your flight.

RELATED: Stars in colored leather

Colored leather is all the rage this fall (despite the fact that it can't be easy to slip into these colorful hides). Who wore her clingy colored dress the best? Was it Paula Patton in burgundy or the curvaceous La La Anthony in green?