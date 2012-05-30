Fashion Face-Off: Kristen Stewart vs. Charlize Theron

By Laura Blum and Stacie Anthony

Not only have Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart teamed up to star in "Snow White and the Huntsman," but it looks asif the Evil Queen and her nemesis have also been swapping style secrets. From matching gowns (at the same event!) to similar street ensembles, we're facing off these two celebs to determine who's the fairest fashionista of them all.

Both stars arrived at the world premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in London on May 14, 2012, wearing almost identical black and nude gowns. While K.Stew opted for a lace Marchesa design from its fall 2012 collection, Charlize chose a gauzy chiffon Christian Dior dress from the fashion house's spring 2012 couture line.