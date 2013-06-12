Fashion face-off: Mary-Kate vs. Ashley

By Stacie Anthony

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may have a built a hugely successful fashion empire, but it doesn't mean that they have the best style in Hollywood. More often than not, the fraternal twins step out looking less than chic. In honor of their birthday on June 13, we're pitting the Olsen sisters against each other in an awkward fashion showdown and letting you vote on their unusual looks.

With these getups, the Olsen twins could pass as younger versions of "The Golden Girls." But one thing is for certain: Neither Blanche, Rose, Sophia nor Dorothy could have afforded a The Row handbag like the ones the Olsens were carrying. They cost a fortune. Like, thousands of dollars.