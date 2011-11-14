Fashion Face-Off: The Ladies of 'Twilight'

By Drew Mackie

The success of the "Twilight" movies has made stars of the series' entire cast. Fans all seem to have opinions about these actors' romantic lives, their non-"Twilight" work and, of course, their clothes. Now you can have your say about which female Twilighters have superior style.

Stars Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning, for example, donned gowns of the highest fashion for this year's Alexander McQueen tribute at the Met Costume Institute Gala. K-Stew looked sophisticated in a patterned Proenza Schouler gown, while Dakota went for a floral, feminine frock by Valentino. Whose gown soared the highest?