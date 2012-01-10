Fashion Face-Off: Zooey Deschanel vs. Michelle Williams

By Molly McGonigle

At first glance, it might appear that Zooey Deschanel and Michelle Williams have radically different styles -- Zooey loves bright colors, tights and beach waves in her hair, and Michelle usually opts for sophisticated, clean-cut ensembles. But despite these obvious differences, both ladies have certain indie and quirky factors that tie their eclectic styles together. Click through to see how these lovely Golden Globe-nominated ladies dress to impress, and decide which one dresses better!

You wouldn't expect either of these funky ladies to wear something simple while rocking the classic black-and-white combo, now would you? Zooey opted for a Moschino black dress with a black-and-white detachable ruffle collar and waist-line details. Michelle Williams went for a less dramatic dress with a full-length tulle skirt in black with an asymmetrical white top and a black ribbon detail across the top of her dress.