Rihanna's and Rita Ora's similar funky style

rita ora rihanna red dresses

By Molly McGonigle

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery, and Rihanna and Rita Ora appear to be in an endless cycle of imitating and inspiring each other. Don't believe us? Click through to see these two Roc Nation artists' similar style ...

At the 2012 EMAs, Rita Ora wore a crimson-and-sheer gown by Marchesa. Two years earlier, Rihanna matched her hair to a strikingly similar wine-colored lace Elie Saab gown at the AMAs. While the outfits aren't exactly the same, the styles were similar enough to get our attention.