1999 American Music Awards fashion flashback

The 2019 American Music Awards will be handed out on Nov. 24! But before we see what the stars wear on the big night, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the fashion from the 1999 AMAs. First up are some wild ensembles from one of the biggest boy bands of the era. Coordinating metallic coats? It's not something we want to see replicated anytime soon, but the men of *NSYNC made it work on the AMAs red carpet 20 years ago. From Justin Timberlake's icy blue shade to Joey Fatone's cherry red version, the boy band arrived in style before singing "You May Be Right" during the Billy Joel tribute later that night. Keep reading to see more 1999 AMAs fashion...

