2009 SAG Awards: Fashion flashback

Mark your calendars! This year, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be handed out on Jan. 27, 2019. Ahead of the big night, we're throwing it back a decade to the 2009 festivities. See what all the stars wore on the red carpet in the late '00s, starting with this familiar face. Back then, the beauty we know as Eva Longoria went by Eva Longoria Parker, as she was then married to pro basketball player Tony Parker. The "Desperate Housewives" star selected this frilly orange floor-length Jenny Packham confection complete with a bedazzled neckline that screamed "late aughts!" Unfortunately for Eva, her popular ABC show lost out in its category that night -- outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series -- to "30 Rock." Keep reading for more fashion flashbacks...

