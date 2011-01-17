2011 Golden Globes: Worst Dressed
By Kat Giantis
Whoopsie Daisy: There's free-spirited, and then there's twee-spirited, and Michelle Williams sadly falls in the latter category in her flower-adorned Valentino gown, which was apparently created after the color khaki got it on with a burlap sack in a meadow-set feminine hygiene commercial.
