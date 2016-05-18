Fashion hits and misses at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival

At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, fashion plays as large of a role as the films on display. The parties, premieres and the glamorous setting combine to provide the perfect opportunity for a star to have a magical red carpet moment. But who wowed and who underwhelmed? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the hits and misses from this year's festival fashion. First up, Karlie Kloss. Karlie, Karlie, Karlie! What is going on with that hairdo? And the headband? Let's leave those back in the late '00s with Blair Waldorf. The supermodel rocked an extremely questionable hairstyle with her silver-and-gold sequined Louis Vuitton gown at the "Julieta" premiere.

