The best celeb bling of awards season 2017
Wonderwall.com has rounded up the best celeb bling of awards season 2017, starting with Beyonce's look during the Grammys. The superstar wore $12 million in diamonds -- including a 400-carat Lorraine Schwartz necklace -- on music's biggest night. Now keep reading for more!
