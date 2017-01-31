Style Profile

The best celeb bling of awards season 2017

WireImage 1 / 53

Wonderwall.com has rounded up the best celeb bling of awards season 2017, starting with Beyonce's look during the Grammys. The superstar wore $12 million in diamonds -- including a 400-carat Lorraine Schwartz necklace -- on music's biggest night. Now keep reading for more!

