Jessica Alba's sporty-chic street style, plus more fashionable stars out and about!

Jessica Alba street style

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Think sweatpants and a graphic tee make an acceptable ensemble for a quick stop at your favorite coffee shop? Or that it's OK to wear workout clothes while accompanying your kids to the park? These wardrobe selection may be A-OK for the rest of us, but stars like Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr, and Gwen Stefani don't make the big bucks to slack off on their ensembles -- not even when it comes to their everyday street style. Keep clicking to see which celebs hit the nail on the head when dressing for everyday activities this month.

RELATED: Best off-season bikini bods

We love a good wolf or cat shirt, but we've never seen one look as stylish as Jessica's. The fashionista rocked one of our fave hipster trends with jeans and high-top sneakers while taking her daughters to a park in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 14, 2013.