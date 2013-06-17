Celebrities Undressed: Who committed a fashion faux pas?

By Kat Giantis

Who knew Dr. Frankenstein had his own clothing line? And that Miley Cyrus was a fan? From the deranged mind that belched out jeggings and skorts come sweans, a half-jeans, half-sweatpants sartorial perversion that even Rihanna would reject as being too silly. Can't decide whether to laze around in Toughskins from the husky boys' department or throw up your hands in defeat, admit life is hard and decide you're just going to stop trying now? Then these schizophrenic pants are the ones for you.