Christina Aguilera: Fashion Hit or Miss

By Molly McGonigle

2011 was a year full of ups and downs for Christina Aguilera. She finalized her divorce, settled into her relationship with beau Matt Rutler, landed a gig on "The Voice," suffered a few performance snafus and embraced her newfound curves.. In honor of her 31st birthday on Dec. 18, check out how her style evolved in 2011.

Rocking a plunging neckline, Christina looked hot in her full-length, fuschia dress at the European premiere of "Burlesque."