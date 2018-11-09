Fashion flashback to the 2008 CMA Awards

It's almost time for the CMA Awards! The annual event takes place on Nov. 14, 2018, this year, and we can't wait to see our favorite country crooners hit the red carpet. In honor of one of the biggest nights in country music, Wonderwall.com is flashing back a full decade to check out what the red carpet looked like back in 2008. A familiar face from the '08 CMAs? Carrie Underwood, who looked like a cheery dream in this bright yellow halter-style gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a metallic beaded belt detail and a glamorous train that trailed her down the red carpet. Keep reading to see who else was in attendance 10 years ago...

