Fashion Hits & Misses: Brooklyn Decker

By Molly McGonigle

With both "Battleship" and "What to Expect When You're Expecting" coming out this spring, Brooklyn Decker is gearing up for a big year. As all eyes are on her while she promotes her movies, she also turns 25 on April 12. In honor of this big occasion, click through to check out some of Brooklyn's best and worst fashion choices.

For the Australian premiere of "Battleship," Brooklyn opted for a J Mendel black-and-white gown with metallic gold sleeves. Her stick-straight hair complemented her futuristic-looking ensemble.

