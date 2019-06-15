Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

It's time to round up the MTV Movie & TV Awards fashion, sorting out the best and worst dressed stars of the night. There was both killer and questionable fashion, and Wonderwall.com is breaking it all down for you. First up? "Truth Hurts," Lizzo! Though her tunes are featured prominently on our summer playlist, we can't cosign this getup. From the neon green shade to that feather-trimmed neckline to the way she paired it with chunky white sneakers, the ensemble certainly turn heads but wasn't our favorite of the night. But before we move on, we've got to get a better look at those sneakers. Keep reading to check them out and see the rest of the best and worst dressed stars...

RELATED: Celebs out and about: The MTV Movie & TV Awards edition