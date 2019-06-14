Celebs out and about: 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards edition

Wonderwall.com is checking up on some of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees ahead of the big show's air date on June 17, 2019, to see where they've been and what they've been up to in the days ahead of the annual event. Let's start with superhunk Chris Hemsworth -- whose blockbuster flick "Avengers: Endgame" is up for best movie -- who was spotted leaving lunch in New York City on June 11. Keep reading to see more nominees out and about...

