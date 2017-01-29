Fashion hits and misses at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Now that the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been handed out, it's time to critique the fashion! First up is Nicole Kidman, who arrived in this parrot-embellished Gucci creation. Yep, you read that right -- those are parrots on the sleeves of her ornately designed Gucci gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline framed by two beaded birds, rich green sequins and black tulle. Let's take a closer look before we check out the rest of the best- and worst-dressed stars on the red carpet!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses at the 2017 Golden Globes