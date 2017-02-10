Fashion hits and misses for February 2017

February is upon us! The month symbolizing love has already gifted us with some beautiful, ethereal gowns... and some horrible, heinous fashion offenses. Now let's begin! We were worried this would become a trend! Sienna Miller sported Dior at the premiere of her film "The Lost City of Z" during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 14. And while we love the gown, we're not huge fans of the sporty briefs underneath. Now keep reading to get a closer look and see more unfortunate and fabulous fashion for the month!

