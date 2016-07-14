Fashion hits and misses for July 2016

The dog days of summer have arrived, and while some stars are nailing the season's best style, others are missing the mark. Keke Palmer rocked this bizarre, mismatched ensemble on the "Scream Queens" press line at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22, 2016. The cloud-printed jeans, the bra top and the clashing bomber jacket are just too much for us to take in at once. A major miss! Keep reading to see more of the best and worst fashion from July 2016!

