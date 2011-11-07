Fashion Hits and Misses: Who Rocked the Weekend Red Carpet?
By Kat Giantis
Katie Holmes poses in an ill-fitting black and pink design from her Holmes/Yang fashion line at the Los Angeles premiere of Adam Sandler's "Jack and Jill." From the oddball bandage sleeves and off-kilter décolletage to the bulk-adding black skirt and stumpifying ankle-strap shoes, Katie's dress may need to go back to the drawing board.
