Kat Graham's Fun and Funky Style

By Rebecca Silverstein

We don't know what we love most about Kat Graham: watching her every week as goodhearted witch Bonnie on "The Vampire Diaries," shaking our booties to her songs, like "Put Your Graffiti on Me," or checking out her fun and funky fashion on the red carpet. Let's go with all three. To celebrate the return of "The Vampire Diaries" on Oct. 11, take a peek at some of Kat's boldest, most eye-catching looks, and tell us what you think of them.

Lea Michele might have been the cover girl being feted at September 2012's Nylon Magazine and Sony X Headphones September TV Issue Party, but in her neon yellow sequined Blumarine dress, iridescent booties and headband, Kat certainly turned heads.