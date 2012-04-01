Hit or Miss: ACM Awards

By Lisa Ingrassia

A few times a year, country's biggest stars kick off their cowboy boots and slip into couture to show just how well they can clean up when some trophies are at stake. The 47th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 1 was no exception. Click through to see vote on whether or not you think the fashion decisions of Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert and more of your favorite country stars were award-worthy.

First up is Taylor Swift, who knocked it out of the park with this white and gold J. Mendel gown whose geometric cutouts displayed her svelte figure. The nominee's subtle makeup and straightened hair further added to the sophistication of her look. Our Tay Tay is growing up!